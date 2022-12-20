Bitter winter storm hits Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A winter storm with historically cold wind chills is sweeping across this area, bringing with it several inches of snow.

And, the cold air and wind should stick around at least through Saturday with some relief on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“This is very rare air,” said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist.

The overnight low from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning was expected to dip to 9 degrees below zero.

But, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the wind chills could drop to 40 to 45 degrees below zero and remain so into Friday, according to Barjenbruch.

Thursday’s high was expected to only be 4 degrees below zero.

By Thursday afternoon, between three and five inches of snow was expected to have fallen in this area, Barjenbruch said on Tuesday.

“There should be two waves of snow,” he said.

The first wave was expected on Wednesday afternoon with light snow. Most of the snow will come on the second wave Wednesday evening through late Thursday morning, he said.

“Between Wednesday night into Thursday morning, travel could be difficult,” Barjenbruch said. “You don’t want to get stranded.”

Come Thursday afternoon, the main concern will be blowing snow from the heavy winds that should continue into Friday, Barjenbruch said.

The expected overnight low into Friday morning is 13 degrees below zero with Friday’s daytime high reaching only to minus 1 degree.

After a Friday evening low of minus 9, the temperature should rebound to 7 above on Saturday. It will continue to be blustery during that time.

Finally, some relief should come on Christmas Day with a high temperature of 18 to 20 degrees above zero, according to Barjenbruch.

“There will be snow on the ground for those who like a white Christmas, but no snow falling from the sky,” he said.

Such a cold weather system is rare around these parts, he added.

The last two times wind chills got this low were in February 2021 and in 1996, Barjenbruch said.