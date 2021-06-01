Block wins national communications contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Elliot Block has been a key contributor on Plattsmouth’s yearbook staff throughout her high school career.

She made her hard work pay off on a national level this past week with one of the most sought-after awards in the country.

Block earned first place in the yearbook layout category of the National Federation of Press Women High School Communications Contest. The PHS senior won the top award for her design work on a fall divider in the 2020-21 edition of The Plattonian.

Block’s image shows members of the Plattsmouth football team charging through a keyhole-shaped opening on the lefthand side of the page. The table of contents for fall events and activities in the yearbook is on the righthand side.

Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen said he was proud of Block for her work. She competed against students from all corners of the United States in the contest.

“A huge congratulations to Elliot Block,” Halvorsen said. “The National Federation of Press Women announced that Elliot won the top national prize in the yearbook layout category for her fall divider. Nice job Elliot!”