Block wins national communications contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Elliot Block has been a key contributor on Plattsmouth’s yearbook staff throughout her high school career.
She made her hard work pay off on a national level this past week with one of the most sought-after awards in the country.
Block earned first place in the yearbook layout category of the National Federation of Press Women High School Communications Contest. The PHS senior won the top award for her design work on a fall divider in the 2020-21 edition of The Plattonian.
Block’s image shows members of the Plattsmouth football team charging through a keyhole-shaped opening on the lefthand side of the page. The table of contents for fall events and activities in the yearbook is on the righthand side.
Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen said he was proud of Block for her work. She competed against students from all corners of the United States in the contest.
“A huge congratulations to Elliot Block,” Halvorsen said. “The National Federation of Press Women announced that Elliot won the top national prize in the yearbook layout category for her fall divider. Nice job Elliot!”
Isabel Pollard of Sparkman High School in Huntsville, Ala., earned second place in the national contest. Paige Fuhrman of Bryant High School in Bryant, Ark., captured third place for her efforts.
Four students earned honorable mention awards in the yearbook layout category: Jessica Stott of Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nev.; Lucy Bickel of Eastern Lebanon County School District in Myerstown, Penn.; Julia Beck of Midway High School in Waco, Texas; and Nicholas Pratt of Huntley High School in Lake in the Hills, Ill.
The NFPW sponsors the national contest each year for high school students in multiple communications categories. Students could enter their work in writing, photography, graphics, page layout, radio/television and yearbook subjects. All contest entries had to be published, e-published or completed between Feb. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.
Nearly 2,000 students took part in the NFPW contest this year. Local judges first looked at each entry and selected students for state awards. The top winners at the state level advanced to the national competition in each category. National judges selected entries for first, second and third place and honorable mention.
Students in the yearbook layout category could enter either a single-page or double-truck layout from the 2020-21 yearbook. National judges evaluated the creativity and effectiveness of graphic elements, typography, photography, illustrations and color on the page or pages. They focused on how the different elements either attracted reader interest or enhanced the content of the information.
Block and other first-place winners received an award certificate and a $100 prize. They will also be recognized at the NFPW National Conference this summer. The conference will be held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The national honor was the second journalism award Block received this spring. She joined classmates Emma Field and Josie Knust at the Class B State Journalism Championships this spring. The three Blue Devils finished seventh in the yearbook theme development category.
Block was inducted into the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame in early May for her academic excellence. She finished her PHS career with a 4.0 grade point average. She was a co-valedictorian of the senior class and delivered a commencement address.