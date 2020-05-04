Blood drive this Thursday in Weeping Water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER - With no known end date to the coronavirus fight, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions.

The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues, according to the Red Cross. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and just five days for platelets.

Healthy individuals in Cass County who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment at a blood donation drive this Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Weeping Water City Building, 101 W. Eldora Ave.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-27670). Donors will be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0