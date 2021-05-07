Blue Devils capture state journalism honors

Students in these categories went to Northeast Community College for their in-person contests on April 26. Judges in Norfolk determined medal placements in each event from the in-person evaluations. Plattsmouth students returned home that day and prepared for the April 30 announcement of all state winners.

Yearbook advisor Christine Knust and staff members formed a plan for a “Point of View” theme in the Plattonian yearbook. They used a keyhole design for the front cover and kept that idea flowing throughout the pages. They used stories and photos to illustrate how students adapted to changes caused by this year’s coronavirus pandemic.

Plattsmouth senior Aleea Stanford earned awards in a pair of contests. She captured third place in the yearbook theme copy writing category and eighth place in the yearbook layout event.

Stanford submitted an entry for yearbook theme copy writing that appeared on pages two and three of the Plattonian. It gave reasons why staff members chose “Point of View” as the theme and how the coronavirus pandemic impacted students.

Stanford produced a page about the PHS marching band for the yearbook layout contest. The page featured action photos, cutout illustrations and a story about the marching band season.