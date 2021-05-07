Blue Devils capture state journalism honors

NORFOLK – Plattsmouth students used time, talent and tenacity as the keys to successful outcomes at the state journalism contest.
Plattsmouth students earned awards in three events at the Class B State Journalism Championships. PHS tied for 17th place in team standings with 30 points. Thirty-five schools submitted entries in Class B journalism contests this year.
Each Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) school with a registered journalism program could submit entries in 25 categories this year. Twelve categories required only one round of judging and did not involve a trip to the state journalism contest in Norfolk. The other 13 events featured a preliminary round and a second round of in-person evaluation.
The non-travel categories included info graphic, in-depth newspaper coverage, newspaper layout, photo/artistic illustration, sports/action photography, news/feature photography, yearbook layout, yearbook theme development, broadcast news story, broadcast sports story, broadcast feature story and broadcast public service announcement. Judges chose the top eight medalists and the placements of each student based solely on the initial round.
Students in the categories of advertising, newspaper column writing, editorial cartooning, editorial writing, entertainment review writing, headline writing, newspaper feature writing, newspaper news writing, newspaper sports feature writing, sports news writing, yearbook feature writing, yearbook sports feature writing and yearbook theme copy writing learned earlier in April that they had secured top-eight finishes.
Students in these categories went to Northeast Community College for their in-person contests on April 26. Judges in Norfolk determined medal placements in each event from the in-person evaluations. Plattsmouth students returned home that day and prepared for the April 30 announcement of all state winners.
Yearbook advisor Christine Knust and staff members formed a plan for a “Point of View” theme in the Plattonian yearbook. They used a keyhole design for the front cover and kept that idea flowing throughout the pages. They used stories and photos to illustrate how students adapted to changes caused by this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
Plattsmouth senior Aleea Stanford earned awards in a pair of contests. She captured third place in the yearbook theme copy writing category and eighth place in the yearbook layout event.
Stanford submitted an entry for yearbook theme copy writing that appeared on pages two and three of the Plattonian. It gave reasons why staff members chose “Point of View” as the theme and how the coronavirus pandemic impacted students.
Stanford produced a page about the PHS marching band for the yearbook layout contest. The page featured action photos, cutout illustrations and a story about the marching band season.
Fellow seniors Emma Field, Elliot Block and Josie Knust added their names to the list of medal winners. They collected a seventh-place award in the yearbook theme development category. They submitted multiple pages that showed how staff members used the “Point of View” idea as a thread through the entire publication.
Plattsmouth students also learned this week that officials with the Balfour publishing company had selected their work to appear in the 2021 Balfour Yearbook Yearbook. The company highlights pages that appear in yearbooks from across the United States in the Balfour Yearbook Yearbook publication. Christine Knust said fewer than five percent of all yearbooks published by Balfour receive this honor each year.
Plattsmouth State Journalism Results
Yearbook Theme Copy Writing: Aleea Stanford, 3rd
Yearbook Layout: Aleea Stanford, 8th
Yearbook Theme Development: Emma Field, Elliot Block, Josie Knust, 7th