Blue Devils earn superior rating at state festival

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth students created a winning caravan of music Saturday with a top-ranked performance at the state marching band festival.

The Blue Devils earned a Division I rating at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Festival in Lincoln. Marching bands from across the eastern half of Nebraska traveled to Seacrest Field for the musical event. Thirteen bands from Classes B and C performed during the afternoon, and 15 groups from larger schools played in the evening.

Plattsmouth entered the day with a goal of earning a superior (Division I) rating at the festival. Judges evaluated each marching band in musical and visual categories. They could give bands a maximum of 100 points for an overall score. Schools received a superior rating if they compiled overall totals of 75-100 points.

A large crowd applauded for the Blue Devils during their performance of “Gypsy Caravan.” Members of the color guard wore gypsy-styled costumes and incorporated multi-colored flags and a crystal ball in their routines. Band members played three songs based on an opera by French composer Georges Bizet. Everyone in the group waved tambourine props during the final part of the show.

Kaia Shotkoski (mellophone), Symone Reid (clarinet), Ava Thornton (flute) and Samantha McKnight (trumpet) performed solos during the show. Drum majors Taylor Hardesty and Jayden Hamilton led Plattsmouth musicians throughout their time on Seacrest Field’s turf surface.

The Blue Devils received a large trophy for their Division I performance. Drum majors and color guard captains from all of the schools stood on the field during an awards ceremony.

State marching band festivals took place in both Lincoln and Kearney during the afternoon and evening. A state marching band competition took place at Buell Stadium in Omaha at the same time.

Results for the two festivals are listed in the performance order of each school. Results for the Omaha contest are listed in order of the final point totals.

NSBA State Marching Festival Results – Lincoln

Syracuse – I

David City Aquinas – II

Falls City – II

Fort Calhoun – I

Bishop Neumann – I

Platteview – I

Wahoo – I

Plattsmouth – I

Waverly – I

Seward – I

Ashland-Greenwood – II

Nebraska City – II

Beatrice – II

Ralston – II

Lincoln Pius X – I

Norfolk – I

Bennington – I

Lincoln North Star – II

Omaha Bryan – II

Lincoln High – II

Lincoln East – I

Lincoln Southwest – I

Papillion-La Vista – I

Lincoln Northeast – I

Omaha Central – I

Omaha Northwest – III

Fremont – I

Lincoln Southeast – I

NSBA State Marching Festival Results – Kearney

Hastings St. Cecilia – II

Minden – II

Pierce – I

Kearney Catholic – I

Fillmore Central – II

Hershey – I

Cozad – Judges comments only

Aurora – I

Adams Central – II

Columbus Lakeview – II

McCook – I

Wayne – II

Grand Island Northwest – I

Holdrege – I

Ogallala – II

Omaha South – II

Columbus – I

Lexington – I

North Platte – I

Hastings – I

Kearney – I

NSBA State Marching Competition Results – Omaha

1) Papillion-La Vista South, 2) Bellevue West, 3) Millard West, 4) Gretna, 5) Bellevue East, 6) Millard North, 7) Elkhorn South, 8) Millard South, 9) Elkhorn North, 10) Omaha Westside, 11) Norris, 12) Elkhorn, 13) Omaha Burke, 14) Grand Island, 15) Lincoln Christian, 16) Logan View, 17) Omaha Benson, No placement) Omaha North – Judges comments only

Best Auxiliary: Bellevue West

Best Percussion: Bellevue West

Best Music: tie between Gretna and Millard West

Best General Effect: Papillion-La Vista South

Best Visual Effect: Papillion-La Vista South

Class AA Champion: Papillion-La Vista South

Class A Champion: Bellevue East

Class B Champion: Norris

Class C Champion: Lincoln Christian

