Blue Devils participate in show choir events

WAHOO – Plattsmouth show choir students delivered songs and dances on the stage Saturday during a trip to Wahoo.

The Blue Devils competed in the Wahoo Court of Champions Show Choir Contest. Thirteen mixed groups of boys and girls and two female-only show choirs competed throughout the afternoon and evening. Five judges evaluated their performances during the day.

Plattsmouth placed fifth in the preliminaries of the Mixed Division – Tier 1 category on Saturday afternoon. Show choirs that received the top six scores out of all of the divisions advanced to that evening’s championship round. Plattsmouth finished in seventh place in overall standings.

Show choirs from Glenwood, Lincoln Northeast, Hastings, Lincoln High and Seward advanced to the finals. The “Fast Lane” group from Glenwood took home the championship. Judges gave the Rams top marks in vocal music, instrumental music and choreography. Lincoln Northeast finished second and Hastings captured third place.

Show choirs from Fort Calhoun, Centennial, Dundy County-Stratton, Bishop Neumann, Beatrice and Atlantic, Iowa, also participated in the contest. Glenwood and Beatrice each had two show choirs perform in front of judges.

Plattsmouth students returned to the stage Monday for the Omaha Nebraska Choral Directors Association (NCDA) Festival. Twelve mixed groups and three female-only groups participated in the non-competitive event at Omaha Skutt.

Ralston, Fort Calhoun, Arlington, Falls City, Central City, Southern, Bishop Neumann, Auburn, Plattsmouth, Omaha Northwest, Blair, Bellevue East, Omaha Duchesne and Omaha Marian brought show choirs to the festival. Ralston had two groups appear on stage during the day.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to participate in the Norris Fields of Talent Show Choir Competition on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Blue Devils will take the stage at 1:15 p.m. Groups from Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Lincoln East, Beatrice, Plattsmouth, Waverly and Waukee, Iowa, will perform for judges.

