BMW driver leads deputies on Saturday morning pursuit, now jailed

EAGLE – A man is currently in the Cass County Jail facing numerous charges after leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit on Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 9 a.m. multiple callers began contacting his office about a BMW that was driving westbound in an erratic manner from 274th Street and U.S. Highway 34. Deputies from his office responded and observed the vehicle, a blue 2016 BMW 535, drive onto the shoulder and then turn north onto 226th Street.

The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area north of Hwy. 34 on 226th Street, but the BMW drove away from that traffic stop going south onto 226th Street, then began traveling east on Hwy. 34 at a high rate of speed, according to Brueggemann.

The deputies began a pursuit and observed the BMW driving at a high rate of speed and passing in no passing zones.

The BMW then struck a 2017 Lincoln MRX Reserve and came to rest in the south ditch to the west of 250th Street, Brueggemann said.

The driver and sole occupant, identified by his Nebraska operator's license as Dean Cummings, was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated at the scene by Eagle fire/rescue personnel then released into the deputies’ custody.