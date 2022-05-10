Board approves campground, moratorium on solar farms

PLATTSMOUTH – The owner of an area RV campground says more of these facilities are needed to meet the ever-growing demand.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners agrees.

On Tuesday, the board approved a large RV campground to be located just south of the Nebraska Highway 63/Interstate 80 interchange near the Platte Valley Antique Mall in western Cass County.

It will be owned by Bob Luebbe, who owns a RV campground in Ashland.

“We’re excited about this campground,” Luebbe told the commissioners. “People love to camp and yet there is not enough places to go to. This will serve a lot of the travel along I-80.”

The facility will be on 28 acres, though just 15 acres will actually be used as a campground. The rest will be farm land, he said.

It will have a maximum capacity of 89 campsites, though it would probably reach that over a period of time, Luebbe said.

The one he owns in Ashland has just 30 sites.

“Every weekend is full,” Luebbe said. “There is definitely a need for more sites.”

Water, sewer and electricity are already available on the site for the new campground, he said.

Luebbe said he plans to have it open all year long.

Daily and weekly rental rates will be available, he added.

He hopes construction gets started this winter, Luebbe said.

The campground could be a tremendous economic benefit to this area, as far as tourism dollars go, according to Luebbe.

“Let’s say each family (at the site) spends $100 per day. There could be over $1 million in new economic activity once we get to full development.”

County zoning official Mike Jensen said, “It’s a good use of that land.”

Luebbe also requested that people be allowed to store their campers on site when not in use.

However, this request came after the county’s planning board recommended the original business plan. Therefore, it will most likely go back before the planning board, then on to the commissioners, Jensen said.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners approved putting a moratorium on applications or permits for commercial solar conversion system and wind energy conversion systems.

“This moratorium applies to the one that we have pending now until the developers provide additional information by my office,” Jensen said of the proposed solar farm near Murray.

This moratorium was approved because of inconsistencies in current regulations of such facilities, according to Jensen.

Therefore, there needs to be time to review and make changes or additions where needed on these regulations.

“There’s additional work needed to put in the regulations to help mitigate any negative secondary effect on the county,” Jensen said.

This moratorium is in effect for 270 days or until the regulations are fully reviewed and amended where needed, he said.

“This is an additional step the county is taking to ensure we’re making the right decision on the project,” Jensen said.

On another issue, the board was told that an individual was hired in late April to oversee the county’s recycling center in Mynard. It’s now open Fridays and Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

