PLATTSMOUTH – In the past, Cass County has started its annual fiscal year, July 1, with a workable, but not finalized budget.
In fact, nearly three months – July, August and most of September—would go by before a finalized budget would reach the state by its required deadline of Sept. 20.
That will change following action this past Tuesday at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The five-member board unanimously approved a request by Chairman Dan Henry to speed up the process.
“My intent is to have the budget finalized in July,” Henry said at the meeting. “Now, 25 percent of the budget is over before it’s finalized.”
Under the new measure, department heads are to start their budget process no later than May 15 and have at least a preliminary budget to the board by June 15 to give the board at least two weeks to make any adjustments by July 1.
It’s hoped this measure will make county spending “more efficient,” Henry said.