Board approves future salaries for elected officials

PLATTSMOUTH – Anyone interested in filing for an elected office in Cass County in this year’s general election will now know how much that position will pay during its four-year term.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday officially set the salaries of these positions taking effect next January.

State law requires that the salaries of county elected officials be established by that county board prior to Jan. 15 of the year in which a general election will be held for the respective offices.

That way, people filing for a position will know in advance how much that position will pay over its term, said County Attorney Colin Palm.

Besides setting a specific salary amount for each position for 2023, the board approved a 2 percent increase or a cost of living increase, whichever is greater, for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The following is a list of 2023 salaries for county elected officials:

County Attorney - $117,889.83

County Sheriff - $91,565.31

County Treasurer - $81,248.22

County Clerk - $81,248.22

County Assessor - $81,248.22

Clerk of the District Court - $75,914.58

Register of Deeds - $75,914.58

County Surveyor (part time) - $67,398.17

Public Defender (part time) - $60,593.40

Board of Commissioners (each) - $28,000

With the exception of the commissioners’ salary, these listed salary figures represent a 2 percent increase from their current 2022 figures, the county clerk’s office said.

The $28,000 salary for each commissioner is a drop from the current figure of $32,311.62.

Three of the four commissioners approved a resolution making these salary amounts official. Jim Peterson, however, voted against the resolution.

“I think the amount a person earns should be determined by how much effort they put in,” he said after the vote.

The board also chose Dan Henry to continue serving as its chairman with Peterson selected as vice chairman.

Meanwhile, Lenny Thorne, the county roads superintendent, said a major bridge project is moving closer to construction. He was referring to a new bridge on Scenic Drive over Weeping Water Creek.

The new bridge would span about 180 feet, compared to the current bridge that’s 56 feet long and aging.

“It’s ancient,” Thorne said of the current bridge.

The next step is purchasing right of way for the project, he said.

If that goes smoothly, construction bids could be sought this spring, Thorne said.

The start of the construction would depend how busy contractors are, he added.

Detours will be necessary, he said.

“It will close that road for five or six months,” Thorne said.

Estimated cost is $1.4 million, he said.

