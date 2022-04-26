Board approves grants to enhance tourism

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved nearly $139,000 of capital improvement grants brought forth by Cass County Tourism.

The purpose of these grants is to attract additional visitors to the county by providing funding to improve the county’s public and nonprofit attractions. The funds available through this grant are provided from the Visitors Improvement Fund lodging tax.

These grant funds go towards construction of a new structure, preservation of an existing structure or new equipment built or installed to permanently add or enhance value and/or capacity to the site.

Six projects received grant money this year, according to Carl Reichart, director of Cass County Tourism.

The following is a listing of the organizations, their grant amounts and projects that the grants will fund:

* Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation – $3,835, Water Damage project

* Camp Kitaki – $47,000, Health Lodge project

* Cass County Agricultural Society – $28,500, Lighting project

* Lofte Theatre – $35,000, Outdoor Pavilion

* Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries – $19,039, Outdoor Pavilion project

* Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum – $5,500, Front Desk project

Total grant amount: $138,874.

In other action, the board approved the preliminary plat of a new subdivision north of Beaver Lake.

Called Lakeview Estates III Phase 2, it would be a 24-lot acreage subdivision just off of Young Road.

Included would be homes on two cul-de-sacs no longer than 600 feet in length.

