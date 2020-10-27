Board approves Lake Waconda special events venue

UNION – This past spring, Zach and Kim Sherwin purchased 40 acres of ground west of Lake Waconda with plans to make it an attractive get-away place for public special events like weddings, family reunions or corporate functions.

Those plans have now become a reality after the Cass County Board of Commissioners gave them the go-ahead on Tuesday by unanimously approving the proper permit.

“It’s completely covered with woods around a schoolhouse and two barns,” Kim said. “It also has trails through the woods for public use.”

The renovated schoolhouse was built in the early 1900s and was used for that purpose until it was decommissioned by the Conestoga and Nebraska City school districts in 1992, according to Kim. After that, it became a private residence until recently when the land went up for sale. That’s when the Sherwins decided to follow their dream of creating a place for the public to experience special memories. They called it Waconda Woods and Gardens.

The Sherwins renovated the structure back into a school-like setting, ideal for bridal preparations for weddings. They also cleaned out the barns, previously used for storage, where the main activities of the events will be held.