Board approves new recreational areas

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners recently approved two proposed recreational areas.

One of them will be known as Firefly Retreat, owned by Jake and Tiffany Messerly. It will be located on East Park Highway in close proximity to Mahoney State Park and the Henry Doorly Zoo Wildlife Safari Park.

The 63-acre area will include 17 unique, glamourous camping units, each with a mini-fridge, patio, nearby laundry center and other family-friendly features.

There will also be a two-acre fishing lake with beaches, miles of walking trails, plus a playground and a bluff for climbing.

“It should bring in a customer base that didn’t exist before,” Jake said at a recent meeting.

The initial plan is to have it open eight months of the year, though that could increase over time, he added.

The other area is to be known as Sunset Cove near 72nd Street and Bay Road, between Plattsmouth and Cedar Creek. Rod and Dennis Keil are the owners.

The proposed 80-acre area will feature 100 lots for RVs, plus a 48-acre lake for fishing boats, and a smaller six-acre lake.

