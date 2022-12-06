Board approves new RV park

PLATTSMOUTH – A new RV park will be created north of Plattsmouth.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for Riverside RV Park along Beach Road.

The board’s action came after the proposed park was tabled several times until concerns were ironed out between the developers and nearby residents.

Developers Joe and Dan Riskowski met on Sunday evening with the residents of South Park Town Homes, who seemed satisfied on how the concerns were addressed.

“It’s been a long process and we’re glad the board looked at this like every RV park in the county and approved it,” said Dan Riskowski.

One concern that was addressed will be the building of a natural barrier between the homes and the park, instead of a fence.

The park will sit on 42 acres with 17 lots for recreational vehicles. Each lot will be 50 feet by 200 feet long to allow the users plenty of space, Riskowski said.

Golf carts will be allowed in there, but not ATVs. The park will only be open for use between April 1 and Oct. 31, though the RVs can remain on the grounds throughout the year. Propane tanks must be removed during the off-season.

The developers will be responsible for dust control spraying on Beach Road at least three times a year.

“I’m satisfied on what’s being presented today,” said County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We’re looking forward to getting started,” Dan Riskowski said.