Board approves road improvements, salary hike for recycling center

PLATTSMOUTH – Improvements are coming to the Cass County Roads Department.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of two new motor graders and a front-end loader for various road projects.

They will replace old models, according to Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent.

The cost of the two motor graders is $449,546, while the front-end loader costs $209,590, Thorne said.

Also, the board approved a bid of $947,437 by Pavers, Inc. of Waverly for asphalt for projects around the county.

It was the lowest of five bids brought forth to the commissioners.

Among the projects will be an asphalt overlay on Oak Hill Road, new asphalt shoulders on Bay Road, plus “patch work” around the county, Thorne said.

While approving these purchases didn’t take much trouble, finding someone to work at the county’s recycling center in Mynard has apparently been a different story.

In the past, the center has been open on Fridays and Saturdays. The person who worked there last year is not returning and finding a new employee has been difficult, according to Thorne.

“Nobody wants to work Saturdays,” he told the board.

To encourage interest, the board agreed to raise the hourly wage from $14 to $18.

“We won’t open until we find someone,” Thorne said.

