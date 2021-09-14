Board approves year-round RV storage at Merritt's

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave its approval, albeit slim, for allowing year-round storage of RVs at a nearby recreational area.

The approval was what the owners of Merritt’s Beach, Boyer/Young Development Co., was seeking.

Tim Young described the board’s action as “fair,” considering all other RV parks offer year-round storage.

“It puts us on the same playing field with everybody else,” he said.

Up to now, RV owners at Merritt’s had to remove them from the site during the winter months.

“It’s a hassle to move them in and out, plus there is wear and tear on the road,” Young said.

The board’s approval was just for storing those RVs there. Nobody will be allowed to live there between November 1 and March 31 of each year, Young said.

He and co-owner Mark Boyer also have an emergency evacuation system that would quickly notify the owners to move their RV should a disaster like a flood approach.

“We also have a manager on staff,” Young said. “Some parks don’t have one.”