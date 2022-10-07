Board candidates express views at forum

PLATTSMOUTH – They come from different backgrounds, but this year’s candidates for the Plattsmouth Board of Education have one thing in common – a passion for making Plattsmouth schools the best they can be.

The five candidates on this year’s general election ballot expressed their views on numerous topics before some two dozen attendees at a forum Wednesday evening at Plattsmouth High School.

This year’s candidates are Tony Foster, Jeremey Shuey, Terri Cunningham-Swanson, Tony Friberg and Max Muller.

Questions ranged from budgetary matters to security improvements to the role of technology in the classroom.

When it came to main issues facing the district, Foster, a former longtime member of the board, said money and public relations.

“Maintaining a $2.5 million line of credit is a major hurdle,” he said. “I think public input will be crucial in the future regarding finances.”

He supports creating a task force to work with other school districts and state education officials to lobby the Legislature and the governor for more state funding for teachers’ salaries.

Concerning public relations, Foster supports creating a public relations committee to ensure the district is recognized for all of the positive things occurring there.

“That’s how you get more people moving into the district.”

Shuey believes community involvement and support, not negativity, need addressing.

He urged more community members to take part in the TeamMates program, designed to support students who need a positive role model. Shuey stressed more attendance at athletic contests and band and choir activities.

He’ll work to remove any negative perception about the district, if elected, Shuey said.

Cunningham-Swanson wore her answer on her shirt that read “We The Parents.”

“We The Parents” are my two biggest issues. Do we know everything that is taught in our kids’ classroom? Second, once we know, do we care enough to speak up, and more importantly, to get involved.”

She expressed concern that children could be exposed to books with obscene material, particularly in light that Nebraska is in a minority having obscenity exemption laws.

“This gives public schools and libraries the legal protection to provide obscene content to children.”

If elected, she’ll make sure students do not have access to such content.

Muller, who is seeking re-election, believes parental engagement in classroom activities, and student behavior need to be addressed better.

“The PTO (Parent/Teacher Organization) does a ton for the educators and students, so get involved.”

Discipline starts at home and teachers should not be the sole authority and put up with disrespect, Muller said.

When asked on improving community involvement with the board, Friberg stressed transparency.

“We need to be more transparent to the community,” he said.

Foster said, “We have to find a way to have more face-to-face contact with the public. My plan would include maybe one board member available and a given time and place with an officer from the PEA. My thought is people would be more comfortable in that environment.”

Shuey would like to see more scrolling marquees like the one at the middle school.

“The elementary school has a manual board they update routinely, but the high school has neither. I’d like to see all facilities go digital.”

Friberg said a difficult challenge facing the school district is a growing enrollment. A way to achieve that is changing any negative perception of the schools to a positive one.

Current academic performance by Plattsmouth students, compared to other schools with higher scores, concerns Cunningham-Swanson.

According to state test scores, only 49 percent of Plattsmouth students are proficient in math, only 46 percent in reading, she said.

“Once we pinpoint where we are failing, we must find the best curriculum, techniques and programs to get our students back on track,” she said.

Muller said the most difficult challenge is the budget.

“We have to take a better and harder look at all areas that we can cut costs.

A big challenge is resources for special education and interventions. More consistent support and funding would be the key steps to helping this challenge,” he said.

This is the first of a two-part series concerning the views of the five candidates for the Plattsmouth Board of Education. Additional views on other issues will be presented next week.