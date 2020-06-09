Board certifies primary election, no recounts necessary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN - The 2020 primary is officially in the books, according to the office of Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Members of the Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the results of the statewide election. No problems were noted by the board, and no state races qualified for an automatic recount.

Evnen was proud of the primary’s success in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The May 12th primary was historic in a number of respects. More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 primary in the history of our state,” he said. “Nebraska did not move the primary elections. The polls were open. This was all accomplished within the legal framework in our state. Nebraska voters refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from exercising their right to vote.”

Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena added, “In addition to all 93 counties receiving new ballot counting and ADA equipment, Nebraska received high marks for election security.”

