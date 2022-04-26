Board considers outside legal help on solar project

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners is looking into the possible hiring of an outside attorney to offer specialized legal advice concerning a proposed solar farm near Murray.

According to Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator, the board is considering an outside attorney to “help us with our legal end of it, to make sure we’re doing the process correctly.”

He said the board would like an attorney with solar experience, including zoning and planning issues.

Commissioner Jim Peterson said, “I’m concerned that both we and the (county) Planning Commission are protected, that our decisions are done properly and protected from future lawsuits.”

The board on Tuesday, via telephone, visited with Dave Jarecke of the Lincoln law firm of BWJ asking general questions about his background on solar power issues.

“I did a lot of land use activity,” Jarecke told the board.

He would only take directives from the board as a whole and not any request from any one board member, Jarecke said.

The board took no action following the conversation.

According to Peterson, attorneys from four law firms were contacted, but three declined because of possible conflicts of interests.

Meanwhile, the developers of the proposed farm are currently undertaking a series of studies on the project at the request of the board, Jensen said.

These include a general environmental study, a reflectivity study and a line-of-sight study on what neighbors would see of the project from their homes, as well as motorists driving by, Jensen said, adding that he wasn’t sure when these studies would be completed.

The board at a previous meeting requested as much information as possible on the project be available when the issue comes up for another vote by the Planning Commission. The solar farm, officially called a commercial solar conversion system, would be one of the largest in the state if approved.

It would be situated on 3,200 acres with Church Road the northern boundary and Nebraska Highway 1 the southern boundary.

On the east, the boundary would be 12th Street and 42nd on the west.

It would generate 320 megawatts and would interconnect to the Omaha Public Power District transmission system through the OPPD electrical grid.

It has the capacity to power 41,600 homes, according to the developers.

At a public hearing on March 14, the Planning Commission voted 4 to 4 on the issue, thus offering no recommendation, as required, to the Board of Commissioners.

Another vote, therefore, will need to take place in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.