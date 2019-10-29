PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners has been considering whether to join the state’s Livestock Friendly County program.
It received more details at its meeting on Tuesday.
There are 49 counties taking part, a state ag representative said.
“It’s a voluntary program,” said Jacy Spencer, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s livestock development spokeswoman.
To be in this program would help livestock production be a part of the conversation on any comprehensive plan for county development, Spencer said.
The county would also not lose local control on approving or disapproving any proposed livestock operation, she added.
What’s more, it’s a nice way to show support for livestock producers in the county, Spencer said.
“It’s a pat on the back of livestock producers,” she said.
Directed by the Nebraska Legislature, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture uses the program to assist counties and agricultural producers in promoting the livestock industry.
Otoe and Saunders counties are two nearby counties that are a part of this program.
Board Chairman Dan Henry said, “I think there are advantages. We need to support agriculture. It’s important.”
The county board is set to vote on this designation at its Nov. 12 meeting.