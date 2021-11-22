Board member to step down early

PLATTSMOTH – Janet McCartney, who has served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for the past 11 years, has announced she is stepping down a year before her current term expires.

McCartney’s resignation will become effective on Dec. 31, she said on Monday. A resignation letter was sent to Board Chairman Dan Henry, she said.

McCartney cited health reasons for her decision to step down.

“It was a tough decision to make,” she said. “I like what I do, but it was getting harder to keep up with all the committee meetings I go to, plus the board meetings and reviewing all the documents. I don’t feel I can continue to be as good as in the past.”

Before each board meeting, the commissioners review committee meetings they attended in the previous two weeks and McCartney’s list has always been long, including periodical meetings of the Sarpy/Cass Board of Health.

McCartney has represented District 2 on the board, which includes Buccaneer Bay, where she and her husband, Paul, live.

She announced some time back that her third and current term would be her last. Her term is up for election next November.

The board’s primary responsibilities are the management of county funds; care for county property; adoption of the county budget; setting of tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials; and administration of several programs established by state law.

McCartney attended Tuesday’s board meeting and plans to attend the two meetings in December, she said.

A three-member committee made up of the county clerk, treasurer and attorney will choose her replacement, according to McCartney.

“I hated to step down,” she said.

