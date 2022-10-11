Board receives update on Platte River debris

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Cass County Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday morning that there are signs of progress regarding the large amount of land debris on the Platte River along Highway 75.

District 2 Commissioner Jennifer Sommer spoke to fellow board members at the beginning of the meeting about a large sandbar that has emerged on the river by the Highway 75 bridges. Sommer said she and Cass County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen attended a meeting this month with representatives from two railroad companies.

Sommer said Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe representatives spoke with local officials about a proposal to move debris to a retention pond located north of the Platte River. The retention pond is owned by the state.

“We had both railroads at the meeting, so we knew that was a positive sign,” Sommer said. “It was a good meeting.”

Sommer said the state has approved the project in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Resources. She said it would cost approximately $2.2 million to move debris from the river to the pond. The debris would fill approximately 30 percent of the pond’s capacity. There are no current agreements regarding cost-sharing or responsibility for the project.

The problem began in 2019 when historic floods caused substantial damage to railroad bridges over the Platte River just west of the Highway 75 car traffic bridges. The flooding brought a large amount of soil, trees and other debris downstream.

The railroads built a levy to access the railroad bridges in order to repair them. Cass County officials sent a letter to both Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe about the levy. Local officials are saying the levy has caused the Platte River to form a sandbar in between the railroad bridges and car bridges.

County officials said in the letter that they believe the sandbar has narrowed the river channel, which they believe could have negative consequences if the sandbar and debris are not removed from the river. These potential consequences include a greater possibility of flooding in nearby recreational, residential and commercial areas because there is currently less space for water to go to in the river channel.

The Nebraska Department of Resources, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and Sarpy County officials have also been working with Cass County and railroad officials about the issue.

Sommer said she was encouraged by what she heard at the latest meeting and would continue to provide fellow board members with updates.