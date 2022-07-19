Board rejects Biden's 30x30 plan

PLATTSMOUTH – “No thanks.”

That was the statement the Cass County Board of Commissioners made, by its vote, on Tuesday concerning an initiative by the Biden Administration that one board member said could take ag land out of farm production.

The board took action on an initiative called 30x30, which was issued as an executive order by President Biden soon after taking office in 2021.

Its purpose is to tackle the climate crisis in this country and abroad.

The initiative establishes a national goal to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and freshwater, and 30 percent of U.S. ocean areas by 2030. The hope is that this will reverse negative impacts of climate change by protecting more natural areas, and to increase access to nature for communities that lack it.

One local board member, Duane Murdoch, however, expressed concern that this could take away farm production on 30 percent of the county’s ag land.

“They could come in and grab your land and say not to grow anything,” he said.

What’s more, taxes are exempt on land owned by the federal government, according to Murdoch.

“We could lose a land tax base,” said Murdoch, who introduced a resolution to oppose the 30x30 initiative.

The vote was 3 to 0 in favor of opposition. Those present were Jim Peterson, Jennifer Sommer and Murdoch.

Dozens of other Nebraska counties have taken similar measures to oppose this initiative, Sommer said.