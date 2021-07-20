Board rejects proposed subdivision out west

In other action, the board approved the purchase of a new sander for the county’s roads department.

A sander, when hooked up to a truck, spreads salt and sand onto roads during winter. The cost for the new sander, which will replace an old one, is $15,850 and will be purchased through a Schuyler firm, said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent.

There are six sanders in his fleet, Thorne said.

The board’s approval apparently came none too soon.

“It will take 110 days to get it here if ordered now,” Thorne said.

On a related note, Thorne told the board that one of his six trucks has broken down with electrical issues and it could take some time to fix it.

“Parts are a big issue,” he said.

With the board’s go-ahead, Thorne plans to spend $12,000 to repair an old truck to ensure there will be enough trucks this winter.

“At this point, I feel we need to do this,” Thorne told the board. “If we lose another truck in winter, we’re in trouble.”

