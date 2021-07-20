Board rejects proposed subdivision out west

PLATTSMOUTH – Potential flooding was the key factor in Tuesday’s decision by the Cass County Board of Commissioners to reject a proposed 10-lot subdivision east of Greenwood.
Developer Alan Grell came before the board seeking approval for the proposed subdivision on 40 acres near 238th Street and East Rock Creek Road.
He offered a number of reasons for its development, including the fact that it would be valued at $4.68 million bringing in $68,600 in total tax revenue to the county.
Dust from a nearby rock road would be controlled, as well as a covenant prohibiting such uses as storage units or commercial businesses in the homes.
Tests were even done that found flooding from a nearby creek would not be an issue.
But, opponents of the project apparently made a stronger case saying that serious flood issues would indeed occur, with a local resident describing water flowing with a “vengeance” down that creek, and that lives could be lost during a major flooding event.
Commissioner Dale Sharp seemed to agree.
“I think it’s crazy for the county to approve this,” he said.
The board’s vote for rejection was 4 to 0 with Chairman Dan Henry absent.
In other action, the board approved the purchase of a new sander for the county’s roads department.
A sander, when hooked up to a truck, spreads salt and sand onto roads during winter. The cost for the new sander, which will replace an old one, is $15,850 and will be purchased through a Schuyler firm, said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent.
There are six sanders in his fleet, Thorne said.
The board’s approval apparently came none too soon.
“It will take 110 days to get it here if ordered now,” Thorne said.
On a related note, Thorne told the board that one of his six trucks has broken down with electrical issues and it could take some time to fix it.
“Parts are a big issue,” he said.
With the board’s go-ahead, Thorne plans to spend $12,000 to repair an old truck to ensure there will be enough trucks this winter.
“At this point, I feel we need to do this,” Thorne told the board. “If we lose another truck in winter, we’re in trouble.”