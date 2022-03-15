Board says no to RV/boat storage facility

PLATTSMOUTH – A facility for storing boats and RVs in the Buccaneer Bay area was voted down by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The vote was 4 to 0, with Dan Henry absent, in denying a conditional use permit requested by local resident Anthony Wojtalewicz.

The facility was to be situated on 10 to 12 acres just north of the intersection of Treasure Island Road and Buccaneer Boulevard.

The plan was to build 12 buildings for storing boats and RVs, plus two buildings for other uses, according to Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

Different views of the project were expressed during a public hearing that drew a large crowd filling the commissioners’ room and the adjacent hallway.

Dan Brandt, a member of the local sanitation improvement district board, praised the project and said that would bring in needed revenue for the SID.

“I support more revenue for the SID,” Brandt said.

He also played down concerns the facility would be prone to frequent flooding.

“Our sewage treatment plant is down there and it has never been flooded,” Brandt said.

He wasn’t alone in support with others describing the facility as “first class” and Wojtalewicz as a “quality contractor.”

But, the opposition was just as passionate.

“I’m very, very opposed to it,” said local resident and former board member Janet McCartney. “That place floods every three years.”

Local resident Nathan Keith expressed similar thoughts to the board saying he has seen the proposed site flood on three different occasions.

“I do not want this in my backyard,” Keith said.

One issue of concern to the board was the need to raise that land six feet since it’s in a flood plain.

Commissioner Dale Sharp said raising that ground that high would surely cause water to flow elsewhere.

Duane Murdoch added, “It’s not a good idea.”

