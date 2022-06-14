Board tables RV park for better plan

PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed RV park north of Plattsmouth has been put on hold for the time being after concerns were brought forth by nearby residents at a recent Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Riverside RV Park, 20015 Beach Road and developed by Joe and Dan Riskowski, was to have created approximately 50 campsites in the first of two phases.

“This is the best thing for the land,” Dan Riskowski told the board.

However, residents in the South Park Townhome area next door disagreed, expressing concerns about the potential size of the park, noise, decrease in property values, and limited access in and out of the area, especially if flooding occurs.

“There’s only one way in and one way out,” resident Wes Gradoville told the board. “It’s limited to how we get people out in a flood situation.”

The board decided to table the issue, allowing the developers to go back and possibly make changes more suitable to the 12 homeowners in South Park.

“The South Park residents had concerns in regard to fencing,” said Mike Jensen, county zoning administrator. “They also weren’t comfortable with the number of lots and the fact that it is one way in and one way out.”

He believes the developers will review their plans and propose fewer lots, Jensen said.

