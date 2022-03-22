Boat Club files complaint against city for lack of property access

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Boat Club has filed a complaint against the city of Plattsmouth for what the club believes is the city’s failure to fulfill a contractual obligation for restoring access to the club’s property along the Missouri River following the 2019 flood.

The complaint was recently filed by the club’s attorney, Edward Hotz, in Cass County District Court.

According to the complaint, the city entered into an interlocal contract in 2004 relating to the reconstruction, resurfacing and maintaining of certain segments of highways, streets and roads in the city and the county, including the access road to the club’s property, a five-acre parcel of land along the Missouri River.

In that contract, according to the complaint, the city agreed to assume the responsibility for all maintenance and other expenses for the road from the city limits east to the club’s property.

The city later annexed the roadway to the club’s property.

The complaint added that the city maintained that roadway until the spring of 2019. In addition, the city also extended water service to the club’s property.

The Missouri River flood of 2019 washed out the access road servicing the club’s property and as a result, the club could not access its property except by water, the complaint said.

The complaint goes on to say the city received Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for flood repair that included repairing the damaged road to that property, but did not utilize funds for repairing that road.

In addition, according to the complaint, the city’s failure to act has resulted in loss of membership, loss of income from membership dues and other financial losses.

The club therefore requests an order requiring the city to repair or replace the public access road to its property, or provide funds to the club for such work.

The club also seeks damages for financial losses and diminution in value for attorney’s fees, costs and allowable relief.

“We’re not asking them to do more than in the 2004 agreement between the city and county,” said Shane Jensen, club spokesman.

At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, the council and other city officials met in executive session concerning the complaint and made no public comments after the session ended.

