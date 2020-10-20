Boat ramp area should open soon, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – Repairs to the flood-damaged Plattsmouth boat ramp are almost done and the area should reopen within a short time, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“The contractor is going through a punch list with only a few minor items remaining,” he said.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the work of Final Grade Construction and Conservation, L.L.C. pending the completion of the final details.

“There was substantial completion today (Monday),” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

However, Steve Rathman, the city’s police chief, said afterwards, “It’s not open, yet.”

The opening of the area will be announced on police department social media sites, he said.

In other business, the council approved a request from the fire department to purchase a set of new rescue tools, including a new Jaws of Life tool. Total cost is $33,555.

