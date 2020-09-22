Boat ramp work nearly done, needs council approval before reopening

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH - Repairs to the city’s Missouri River boat ramp and surrounding areas, damaged from last year’s flood, are nearing completion, possibly by the end of this week, the City Council was told on Monday.

An expanded parking area is part of this project, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“It is well used by the general public in this area and so that is why we went with extra parking,” he said.

Repairs still needed include more dirt work for the expanded parking area, the laying of rock onto the parking surface and installing fences around the area for safety precautions.

“The ramp itself was not extensively damaged,” Lambert said. “We didn’t pour new concrete, the concrete is still there.”

The area, however, won’t be open to the public until engineering inspectors are satisfied and the council approves the payment for the work, which could come at its next meeting on Oct. 5 or later, Lambert said.

