PLATTSMOUTH – The body that was located on the Iowa side of the Missouri River across from River Road earlier this month has been identified as Lester D. Pasco, 74, from Louisville.
The identification comes from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Pasco was reported to have jumped in the Platte River from the Louisville bridge on February 15 of this year.
Water and air searches were conducted at that time, but Pasco was not located.
The body was eventually found on Aug. 9 on the Iowa side of the Missouri River under railroad tracks across from River Road.
Investigative deputies from Cass and Sarpy counties found no evidence of foul play.
The Sheriff's Office’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained subpoenas for Pasco's bank accounts and phone usage.
DNA samples and dental and medical records were collected and entered into the National Center of Missing and Unidentified Persons.
Iowa authorities conducted an autopsy on the skeletal remains at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
This past Sunday, the medical examiner's office contacted the Cass County Sheriff's Office and confirmed the body was that of Pasco based on the comparison of the dental records and the teeth, as well as past injuries and a particular surgery. His family members were contacted and advised of the identification.