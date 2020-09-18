Body found in burning car identified as Omaha man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the body that was found in the back seat of a car that caught on fire on Monday near the Plattsmouth Airport as that of a 39-year-old man from Omaha.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and a forensic dental examination was performed on Wednesday, and from that examination officials were able to identify the man as Jesse A. Pratt.

Pratt was the registered owner of the Ford Fusion that was burned in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road, just west of 12th Street near the airport.

When the fire personnel arrived they saw a 2014 grey Ford Fusion engulfed in flames. After getting the fire under control it was discovered that there was a body in the back seat of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal was called out to conduct an investigation.

The investigation by that office and the sheriff’s department is still ongoing.

