Body found in car that caught on fire on Church Road

MURRAY – A body was found in the back seat of a vehicle that had caught on fire on Monday morning, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road, just west of 12th Street, he said.

When fire personnel arrived they saw a 2014 grey Ford Fusion engulfed in flames. After getting the fire under control it was discovered that there was a body in the back seat of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal was called out to conduct an investigation. At this time there is no other information available, Brueggemann said.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

