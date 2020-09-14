 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in car that caught on fire on Church Road
View Comments

Body found in car that caught on fire on Church Road

{{featured_button_text}}
dead body

An unidentified body was found in the back seat of this car that caught on fire on Church Road west of 12th Street on Monday morning.

 Timothy Rohwer

MURRAY – A body was found in the back seat of a vehicle that had caught on fire on Monday morning, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road, just west of 12th Street, he said.

When fire personnel arrived they saw a 2014 grey Ford Fusion engulfed in flames. After getting the fire under control it was discovered that there was a body in the back seat of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal was called out to conduct an investigation. At this time there is no other information available, Brueggemann said.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bond to remain same for local man
News

Bond to remain same for local man

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who allegedly shot his son during an argument at his home in July will remain in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News