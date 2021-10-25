Body found in park identified as Dalton Berens

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department on Monday confirmed that a body found in Rhylander Park last week is that of Dalton Berens, a local resident who had been missing since February 2020.

The police and other agencies began a search for Berens in the park last Wednesday morning and found human remains in the park’s north side several hours later.

“During this search human remains were located in a heavily wooded area of the park,” the police said in a press release on Monday afternoon. “Further investigation and forensic analysis since this discovery has positively identified the body as Dalton Berens, who had been reported missing since February 2020.”

Detectives from the police department and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing their investigation into the cause of death and circumstances leading up to his disappearance, the press release said.

Berens had been missing since Feb. 3, 2020, with the police investigating many leads on his disappearance over that period of time.

“We took leads that family and friends gave us,” said Matt Watson, detective. “We spent a lot of time searching. We went places and talked to people. We were able to do a lot of things that normally produced results.”

Police tried to find clues through his cell phone with no results, according to Watson.

“When that didn’t work, we moved on,” he said. “We took our best leads at the time, but they weren’t working. We had to stop and re-evaluate our work.”

Last Wednesday afternoon a body was found some 300 feet from where Berens had lived, Watson said. Clothing was found with the body, he added.

He described the area where the body was found as “treacherous territory.”

“It was hard work today to get through this wooden area,” Watson said at the time.

