Body of missing Buccaneer Bay man found

PLATTSMOUTH – A weeks-long search for a missing Buccaneer Bay man has come to a sad ending.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann on Wednesday announced that the body of John J. Zarkowski, 72, had been found in his 2018 Chevy Tahoe in the Missouri River.

The vehicle, along with the body, were pulled out of the river around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Brueggemann said.

An Omaha funeral home responded and transported the body to the funeral home per the family's request, he added.

On Sept. 4, a family member reported Zarkowski was missing from his house and was reported to be driving his Tahoe.

Late on Monday, a family member contacted Adventures With Purpose (AWP) that happened to be in Omaha, the sheriff said.

AWP is an organization that travels the country free of charge to help families and law enforcement find missing loved ones under water.

On Tuesday, AWP and Cass County investigators searched numerous waterways both in the county and in Bellevue, Brueggemann said.

At around sunset, AWP located the Tahoe about 520 yards south of the Plattsmouth boat dock and about 30 feet off the river bank utilizing its specialized sonar system.