Bolz' Congressional campaign comes to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Kate Bolz came to Plattsmouth on Monday and left no doubt on whom she’ll report to if elected to Congress.
“I’m accountable to you,” she said during a public event in Rhylander Park. “I’m here to serve you.”
Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, is the Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County. She hopes to defeat incumbent Jeff Fortenberry this November.
“Over 90 percent of my campaign fund comes from Nebraska,” Bolz told some 20 people who all wore masks and followed social distancing rules concerning COVID-19.
She criticized the longtime Republican representative for opposing the Affordable Healthcare Act, also known as Obamacare.
“People here support it,” Bolz said of that act.
Fortenberry also opposed a bill last year that would lower prescription drug costs.
“Health care is one of the top concerns, especially for young families,” she said. “I have fought (as a state senator) for your access to health care.”
Long-term health insurance particularly needs improvement, she said.
There should be a national coordinated approach in dealing with the virus without losing local flexibility, she said.
On other issues, President Trump’s trade policies, particularly with China, are not helping Nebraska farmers, but the opposite, she said.
“Trump’s policies are hurting Nebraska farmers,” Bolz said. “It’s time for more diplomacy.”
She supports the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation that President Trump withdrew from in 2017.
Bolz was introduced to the crowd by local resident and retired U.S. Air Force officer Jim Harrold.
“We need a fresh Congresswoman in Washington and this is the person,” he said.
