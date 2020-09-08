Bolz' Congressional campaign comes to Plattsmouth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Kate Bolz came to Plattsmouth on Monday and left no doubt on whom she’ll report to if elected to Congress.

“I’m accountable to you,” she said during a public event in Rhylander Park. “I’m here to serve you.”

Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, is the Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County. She hopes to defeat incumbent Jeff Fortenberry this November.

“Over 90 percent of my campaign fund comes from Nebraska,” Bolz told some 20 people who all wore masks and followed social distancing rules concerning COVID-19.

She criticized the longtime Republican representative for opposing the Affordable Healthcare Act, also known as Obamacare.

“People here support it,” Bolz said of that act.

Fortenberry also opposed a bill last year that would lower prescription drug costs.

“Health care is one of the top concerns, especially for young families,” she said. “I have fought (as a state senator) for your access to health care.”

Long-term health insurance particularly needs improvement, she said.