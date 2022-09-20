 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb threat brings police to high school Tuesday

2022 Plattsmouth Community Schools

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth school officials and law enforcement declared the area around Plattsmouth High School safe late Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was made several hours earlier.

According to the Plattsmouth Community Schools website, school staff and law enforcement began working together around 8:30 a.m. investigating the high school bomb threat.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m., after a thorough search of the high school grounds and surrounding properties, the scene was declared safe,” the website message said. “The Plattsmouth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to explore any leads related to this situation.”

