Bomb threat brought police to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday

PLATTSMOUTH – An incident that brought police to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning was cleared by mid-afternoon.

In a statement on its Facebook page at the time the incident was cleared, the Plattsmouth Police Department said, "The incident at the high school this morning has been cleared and is not a threat to the public. Students and staff have been let back into the building. This incident will continue to be investigated."

The statement did not specify what kind of incident it was, though at least one student said it was a bomb threat.

Several hours earlier, the department on its Facebook page said it was working an incident that had been reported at the school, and that all students were safe and the incident was under control with all precautionary measures being taken.

The police did ask that everyone avoid the high school area until the incident was concluded.

Later on Tuesday, Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty confirmed the bomb threat.

"Today at approximately 9:30 a.m., Plattsmouth Community Schools staff, along with the Plattsmouth Police Department, Plattsmouth EMS, Plattsmouth Fire Department, Omaha Police Department Bomb Squad, Offutt Air Force Base Security Forces Canine Unit, worked together with investigating a bomb threat to Plattsmouth High School," Hasty said. "At approximately 12:40 p.m., after a thorough search of the high school grounds and surrounding properties, the scene was declared safe.

"No devices were found and there is no credible threat that compromised the safety of the staff and students. The Plattsmouth Police Department continues to investigate any leads related to this situation."