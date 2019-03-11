PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who has been charged with stealing copper piping from a local business will begin a term on pre-trial release this week.
Anthony D. Briand, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for an arraignment and bond review hearing. He entered pleas of not guilty to two charges during his arraignment. A trial is scheduled for later this spring.
Cass County authorities charged Briand with one Class IIA felony count of burglary and one Class III misdemeanor of criminal mischief-property damage after he was arrested in early February. Plattsmouth police officers responded to a burglary in progress at Shaw Hardware Store and allegedly found Briand in the business.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Briand had allegedly been trying to steal copper piping from the floor of the hardware store. Fedde said he had recently received a damage estimate of $832.92 regarding the incident.
The court then heard a bond review request from defense attorney Julie Bear. She asked the court to change Briand’s current bond of $25,000, 10 percent, to a bond of pre-trial release. The pre-trial release program allows defendants to remain free while they are awaiting trial. They are required to follow many of the same terms as a probation sentence during this time.
Fedde said the state wanted the bond to remain at $25,000, 10 percent. He said the current charges were serious and warranted a significant cash bond.
Judge Michael Smith initially opposed Bear’s request because he had not been given a permanent address where Briand would potentially be staying while on pre-trial release. Bear then spoke to Briand and gave Smith an address in the Plattsmouth area.
Smith took the new information into account and said he would place Briand on a $10,000 signature bond with pre-trial release. Briand must reside at the Plattsmouth address and must also wear a GPS monitoring device at all times.