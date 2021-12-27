Bond reduced for man in Cass County Jail

PLATTSMOUTH – A Florida man who allegedly stole multiple credit cards and checks learned Monday morning that his Cass County bond would be reduced.

Rommario R. O’Connor, 25, took part in an arraignment hearing in Cass County District Court. O’Connor pled not guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices. The court set a pre-trial conference date of March 21 with a potential jury trial in April.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to consider reducing O’Connor’s bond from its current level of $100,000, 10 percent. She requested a lower bond of $75,000, 10 percent. She said both co-defendants in the case had already been released from Cass County Jail on their bonds.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to keep the bond at $100,000. He said O’Connor had left his home in North Lauderdale, Fla., this past fall and had allegedly stolen many credit cards and checks from people in Missouri and Iowa. He and two other co-defendants had allegedly broken into cars in both states.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the rental car O’Connor was traveling in on Oct. 18. The driver had committed a traffic infraction as the car merged onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Nebraska Highway 63. Fedde said authorities allegedly found stolen credit cards hidden under the fuse box and air filter of the car.

O’Connor has been in Cass County Jail since Oct. 18. Fedde said O’Connor’s criminal history dates back to 2006 and includes convictions of burglary, robbery, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and battery.

Judge Michael Smith reduced the bond to $75,000, 10 percent. He warned O’Connor that he needed to appear for all future court dates.

