Bond reduced in local DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will face a reduced bond for allegedly committing his third drunk-driving offense in Cass County earlier this fall.
Christopher C. Sayers, 42, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing Monday morning. He has been in Cass County Jail since late September on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent.
The state has charged Sayers with a Class IIIA felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense-.15+. Prosecutors are also alleging Sayers committed infractions of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open alcohol container and a Class III misdemeanor of no valid license/registration.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Sayers in the southbound lane of Highway 75 near the intersection with Osage Ranch Boulevard at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 25. The deputy allegedly spotted a green bottle with residue in the passenger seat. The deputy saw the bottle contained a small amount of marijuana.
There were also allegedly two open containers of liquor in the car. The deputy reported there was an open shooter bottle of Finlandia vodka in the center console near the gear shift. There was also a half-full bottle of Barton vodka on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat.
Sayers allegedly failed a field sobriety test when the deputy asked him to step outside of the vehicle. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .160.
Sayers has two previous DUI convictions for incidents that took place in Douglas County. His first DUI arrest happened in March 2014 and the second occurred in December 2014.
Defense attorney Joseph Howard asked the court Monday morning to lower his client’s bond from the $50,000 level to $10,000, 10 percent. He said Sayers was on a waiting list for a residential inpatient treatment facility and would like to go there when a bed became available.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the bond at its current amount. He said Sayers had failed to appear in two court cases in 2018. He said the state would not be opposed to a signature bond as soon as there was an opening at the treatment facility.
Judge Michael Smith lowered the bond to $10,000, 10 percent, and included several new stipulations with it. Sayers will be required to wear GPS and continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM) devices at all times. He will also be required to immediately go to the treatment facility when a bed becomes available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!