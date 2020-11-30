Bond reduced in local DUI case

Sayers has two previous DUI convictions for incidents that took place in Douglas County. His first DUI arrest happened in March 2014 and the second occurred in December 2014.

Defense attorney Joseph Howard asked the court Monday morning to lower his client’s bond from the $50,000 level to $10,000, 10 percent. He said Sayers was on a waiting list for a residential inpatient treatment facility and would like to go there when a bed became available.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the bond at its current amount. He said Sayers had failed to appear in two court cases in 2018. He said the state would not be opposed to a signature bond as soon as there was an opening at the treatment facility.

Judge Michael Smith lowered the bond to $10,000, 10 percent, and included several new stipulations with it. Sayers will be required to wear GPS and continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM) devices at all times. He will also be required to immediately go to the treatment facility when a bed becomes available.

