Bond reduced in local DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who allegedly committed his third drunk-driving offense in less than four years will remain in jail on a reduced bond.

Joseph L. Rice, 53, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for arraignment and bond review hearings. He pled not guilty to one Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested Rice at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 11 in a rest area along Interstate 80. Rice allegedly made an abrupt turn on I-80 before parking his car in the rest area. The trooper arrested him after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level of .193.

Rice was convicted of DUI in Washington County in July 2019 and in Lancaster County in March 2022. Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court both of the previous convictions were for driving with a BAC of .150 or greater.

Rice has been in custody in Cass County Jail on a bond of $25,000, 10 percent. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to lower the bond to $10,000, 10 percent. She said Rice had made all of his court appearances in previous cases and did not have a large amount of monthly income.

Perrone asked the court to keep the bond amount at $25,000. He felt Rice would be a “huge risk to reoffend” if he left the jail.

Judge Michael Smith lowered the bond to $10,000, 10 percent. He ordered Rice to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device if he was able to post bond. Smith scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Jan. 23 and a jury trial for Feb. 8.