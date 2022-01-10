Bond reduction denied for Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will remain in Cass County Jail after his bid for a reduced bond was denied Monday morning.

Anthony J. Baker, 38, took part in arraignment and bond review hearings in Cass County District Court. He has been in Cass County Jail since Nov. 11 on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.

Baker pled not guilty to five charges during his arraignment hearing. Prosecutors are charging him with Class II felonies of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. They are also charging him with a Class III felony of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and a Class IIIA felony of terroristic threats.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to consider reducing Baker’s bond to $25,000, 10 percent. She said her client was a valuable employee at an area company. She also felt he would remain in the area while the case was moving through the judicial system.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the $500,000 amount in place. He said Baker had committed multiple crimes in both Iowa and Nebraska during the past 20 years. He said the list included driving under the influence of alcohol, domestic assault, violation of a protection order, theft and escape.

“The state considers Mr. Baker not only to be a flight risk but a danger to the public,” Sunde said.

Sunde said Baker allegedly took money from a female victim by force on Nov. 8. He said he had a knife in his possession and allegedly hid the weapon when authorities came to the scene. Sunde said the female victim is currently not cooperating with the state on the investigation.

Judge Michael Smith ordered the bond to remain at $500,000, 10 percent. Baker is scheduled to appear in a pre-trial hearing on March 21. A jury trial has been scheduled for April 6.

