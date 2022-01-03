Bond reduction denied for Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he would remain in Cass County Jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.

Sergio E. Sanchez, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court for arraignment and bond review hearings. He pled not guilty to four charges during his initial appearance.

Prosecutors have charged Sanchez with Class IIIA felony counts of strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment. They have also charged him with Class I misdemeanor counts of domestic assault-third degree and assault with a bodily fluid on a public service officer.

Plattsmouth police responded to a Plattsmouth home at 4:49 a.m. Dec. 9 for an emergency call. They learned Sanchez had allegedly struck a female victim in the face. He then allegedly grabbed her around the throat and attempted to strangle her.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he felt the current bond of $500,000, 10 percent, was necessary for the protection of others. He said Sanchez’s criminal history included convictions for aggravated assault, battery, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol and third-degree assault.

Fedde said he had recently spoken with the female victim. He said Sanchez had previously committed a third-degree assault offense against her.

“She is still scared of him and fears for her life if he is let out,” Fedde said.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce the bond to $25,000, 10 percent. She felt that amount would be appropriate if it included a no-contact provision in it.

Judge Michael Smith ordered the bond amount to remain at $500,000, 10 percent. He also set a trial date of April 6.

