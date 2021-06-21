Bond remains same for Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that his bond will remain at $1 million for three alleged offenses.

Jeffrey A. Faust, 34, took part in a bond review hearing in Cass County District Court. A judge in Cass County Court set his bond at $1 million, 10 percent, earlier this year. Faust was arrested and booked into Cass County Jail on April 2.

Prosecutors have charged Faust with three felony counts for alleged sexual incidents involving a minor. One charge is a Class IB felony, the second is a Class IIA felony and the third is a Class IIIA felony. All three charges carry potential penalties of prison time.

Defense attorney Thomas Prickett asked the court Monday morning to let Faust out of jail under a pre-trial release program. He said his client would live in Cass County and would be willing to abide by any requirements the court would issue.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the bond at the current amount. He said Faust had been charged with failure to appear in previous court cases. He said the allegations were serious and felt the $1 million, 10 percent, bond was appropriate.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with Sunde and kept the bond at the current level.

A pre-trial conference for Faust is scheduled to take place July 12. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 11.

