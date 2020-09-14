Bond remains same in local DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who allegedly committed his fourth lifetime offense of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cass County will remain in jail on the same bond amount.
Dangelo C. Thomas, 33, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing on Monday morning. He is representing himself in the case and appeared via webcam from the Cass County Jail.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas on May 10. Authorities have charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test-fourth offense, driving under suspension and false reporting-criminal impersonation. Thomas has pled not guilty to all charges.
Thomas is being held in jail on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. He asked the court to reduce it to a personal-recognizance bond. He told the court he wanted to see his family and would be willing to accept any conditions of a pre-trial release order.
“This is something that’s been weighing heavily on my conscience,” Thomas said. “I have a lot to live for. I do.”
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to leave the bond at its current level. He said Thomas had a lengthy criminal history that included convictions for driving under suspension, robbery and driving under the influence.
“Mr. Thomas insists on driving while intoxicated on public roads,” Sunde said. “You’re required to meet certain rules on a public road, and one of these is remaining sober while driving. He’s shown a disregard for the laws that require driving sober on multiple occasions.”
Judge Michael Smith ruled that the bond would remain at $100,000, 10 percent. Thomas is scheduled to take part in a pre-trial hearing before the court on Sept. 28.
Smith also gave Thomas an opportunity to speak about several court documents that Thomas had prepared. Smith allowed the documents to be presented as exhibits. He will rule on the validity of each exhibit in the near future.
