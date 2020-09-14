Bond remains same in local DUI case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who allegedly committed his fourth lifetime offense of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cass County will remain in jail on the same bond amount.

Dangelo C. Thomas, 33, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing on Monday morning. He is representing himself in the case and appeared via webcam from the Cass County Jail.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas on May 10. Authorities have charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test-fourth offense, driving under suspension and false reporting-criminal impersonation. Thomas has pled not guilty to all charges.

Thomas is being held in jail on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. He asked the court to reduce it to a personal-recognizance bond. He told the court he wanted to see his family and would be willing to accept any conditions of a pre-trial release order.

“This is something that’s been weighing heavily on my conscience,” Thomas said. “I have a lot to live for. I do.”