Bond request denied for Cass County inmate

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man learned Tuesday morning that his bond would remain at $100,000 for his alleged role in a Cass County burglary attempt.

Shane C. Borer, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court for an arraignment and bond reduction hearing. The state presented three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges at the arraignment.

Borer is being charged with two Class IIA felony counts of burglary and a Class IV felony of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. The state is also charging him with Class I misdemeanors of false reporting and theft by taking-$500 to $1,500.

The state added habitual criminal designations to each of the felony charges. If Borer would be convicted of any of those three charges, the habitual criminal designation would carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years.

Borer pled not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges and one of the burglary charges. He also pled not guilty to the drug charge and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He requested a preliminary hearing on the second burglary charge because the state added it after his initial appearance in Cass County Court.