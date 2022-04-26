 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bond set at $500,000 in domestic disturbance case

  • Updated
  • 0
B Hodge

Brian Hodge

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – A $500,000 bond has been set for a 44-year-old man arrested by Plattsmouth police officers on April 18 after they responded to a call of domestic disturbance with possible gun shots fired.

According to the police department, the call came in at approximately 6:28 a.m. that day with the officers responding to a residence in the 800 block of Avenue H.

Upon arrival, contact was made with Rachel Bozeman, 35, and it was determined that several shots had been fired during the disturbance, with no reported injuries, the police department said.

A short time later, officers contacted Brian Hodge in a vehicle outside the residence.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident. Subsequently, they placed Hodge under arrest for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, child abuse and domestic violence, the department said.

Hodge was transported to the Cass County Jail where he remains as of this past Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News