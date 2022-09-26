Bond stays at same level in motor vehicle homicide case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln woman who allegedly killed a Greenwood resident while she was driving drunk learned Monday that her bond amount will stay the same.

Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, appeared in Cass County District Court for arraignment and bond review hearings. She is being held in Cass County Jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.

The state has charged Baker with a Class II felony count of motor vehicle homicide-felony-proximate cause driving under the influence of alcohol-subsequent offense. Prosecutors are also charging her with a Class IV felony of tampering with an ignition interlock device.

Baker pled not guilty to both charges during the arraignment. The court scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Jan. 23 and a potential jury trial on Feb. 8.

Judge Michael Smith then granted the request of defense attorney Julie Bear for a bond review hearing. Bear said Baker would stay with family members in Lincoln if she was released on bond. She said Baker had been on the Honor Roll at Omaha Benson and was working at a Lincoln business.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court he opposed any reduction of the bond from the $500,000 amount. He believed the bond was appropriate given the serious nature of the charges.

“It is important that it remains where it is,” Palm said.

Baker is being charged for her alleged involvement in a collision that killed 42-year-old Tammy Callaway of Greenwood. Residents called the Cass County emergency dispatch center at 9:40 p.m. July 27 to complain about a reckless driver. They said Baker’s car was heading westbound on Highway 6 in the direction of Greenwood.

Baker’s 2007 Hummer struck a 2006 Toyota Scion with two Lincoln residents inside. Their vehicle went into a ditch and rolled over. They were treated for minor bumps and bruises but did not require hospitalization.

Baker’s vehicle then struck a 2019 Ford Fusion head on. Callaway was driving the Ford Fusion and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue crews transported Baker to Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln with serious injuries. Authorities took blood draws from her at the hospital to obtain her blood-alcohol content (BAC) level. The blood draws allegedly revealed a BAC of .215. The legal limit is .08.

Baker spent two weeks in the hospital before she was healthy enough to be released. She has remained in Cass County Jail since leaving the hospital.

Palm said Baker had recently completed a probation sentence from a previous DUI case in Douglas County. He said she has a pending DUI-related case containing a charge of refusal to submit to test in Lancaster County, and she is also facing a pending assault charge in Douglas County. The alleged Lancaster County offense happened on May 27 and the alleged assault offense took place on July 16.

“I think the defendant is an extreme danger to everyone in the public,” Palm said.

Smith noted how close the three pending cases were to each another. He left the bond at $500,000, 10 percent. If Baker is able to post bond, Smith said she would be required to wear a continuous-alcohol monitoring (CAM) device and follow all terms of a pre-trial release program.