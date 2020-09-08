Bond to remain same for local man

“He does not present either a flight risk or a danger to the community,” Bear said. “I think the court could release him with a monitor placed on him.”

Bear said later in the hearing that the defense would argue at trial that Moxey had fired the handgun in self-defense. She said there were extenuating circumstances that would become known at trial.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said he felt the bond should remain the same. He said Moxey had allegedly shot the teenager twice in front of one of his other children. The victim remained in the hospital for multiple days and was recently hospitalized again for his injuries.

“These circumstances present extreme risk to anyone in the community,” Palm said. “The seriousness of these charges means that there certainly is a risk that the defendant would not come back if he was released. I think the bond is good right where it is.”

Smith ordered the bond to remain at $500,000, 10 percent. Moxey will take part in a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 16. Smith set Dec. 2 as the date for a potential trial.

