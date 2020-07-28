Bond to remain same in bulldozer theft case

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly stole a bulldozer and damaged a large amount of property learned Monday morning that his bond amount would remain the same.
Cass County District Court Judge Michael Smith heard a bond review hearing for rural Murray resident Chad A. Thiessen. Authorities took the 39-year-old Thiessen into custody in June after he was involved in a bulldozer chase. He has remained in Cass County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent.
Authorities have charged Thiessen with four felony counts. They include theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief-$5,000 or more.
Thiessen allegedly stole a bulldozer from a construction site east of downtown Murray. He fortified the bulldozer with pieces of lumber to make it harder for authorities to potentially enter it. He then allegedly called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center and said he would be driving the bulldozer to Omaha.
Thiessen drove up Highway 75 before Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies diverted him off the road. He damaged a section of runway at Plattsmouth Municipal Airport before riding on Union Pacific railroad tracks. Authorities called him on his cellphone and convinced him to stop in a beanfield south of Waverly Road.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce the bond to $25,000, 10 percent. She said Thiessen was a lifelong resident of the area and had not attempted to hurt people with the bulldozer.
“He never indicated he was going to harm anyone,” Bear said. “I don’t think he’s in any way a threat to the community.”
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm requested the court to keep the bond at $100,000. He felt Thiessen was a flight risk and said he had allegedly caused a significant amount of property damage. He also said Thiessen had a lengthy criminal history.
“For Mr. Thiessen’s safety as well as the safety of the community the state asks that the bond remain the same,” Palm said.
Smith said he would keep the bond at $100,000, 10 percent.
