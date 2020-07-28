Bond to remain same in bulldozer theft case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly stole a bulldozer and damaged a large amount of property learned Monday morning that his bond amount would remain the same.

Cass County District Court Judge Michael Smith heard a bond review hearing for rural Murray resident Chad A. Thiessen. Authorities took the 39-year-old Thiessen into custody in June after he was involved in a bulldozer chase. He has remained in Cass County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent.

Authorities have charged Thiessen with four felony counts. They include theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief-$5,000 or more.

Thiessen allegedly stole a bulldozer from a construction site east of downtown Murray. He fortified the bulldozer with pieces of lumber to make it harder for authorities to potentially enter it. He then allegedly called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center and said he would be driving the bulldozer to Omaha.